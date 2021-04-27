Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Theft Two Offenses in the Third District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Theft Two offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

  • On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at approximately 2:15 pm, in the 1800 block of 15th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the front lawn of a residence and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-023-897
  • On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 6:22 pm, in the 1800 block of 13th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the front lawn of a residence and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-029-913
  •  On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 2:29 pm, in the 1900 block of 17th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the front lawn of a residence and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-052-259

 

The suspect, in reference to these offenses, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

