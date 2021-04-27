Suspect Sought in Theft Two Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Theft Two offenses that occurred in the Third District.

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at approximately 2:15 pm, in the 1800 block of 15 th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the front lawn of a residence and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-023-897

On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 6:22 pm, in the 1800 block of 13 th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the front lawn of a residence and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-029-913

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, at approximately 2:29 pm, in the 1900 block of 17th Street, Northwest, the suspect entered the front lawn of a residence and took property then fled the scene. CCN: 21-052-259

The suspect, in reference to these offenses, was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.