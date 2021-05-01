Crown Uniform and Linen Announces Content Update for Lab Coat Rental and Healthcare Linen Services in Massachusetts
Crown Uniform and Linen, a top medical linen and uniform service, is proud to announce an update to its healthcare page for lab coat rental
When patients come to a healthcare facility, they want to feel like their doctors are professional and ready to give them the best care around.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, a best-in-class uniform and linen service in New England at https://crownuniform.com/, is proud to announce an update to its healthcare linen page. As a linen service focused on the healthcare industry, Crown can provide lab coat rentals to healthcare facilities throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.
— Plato Spilios
"When patients come to a healthcare facility, they want to feel like their doctors are professional and ready to give them the best care around," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. “Crisply-pressed, medically-sanitized lab coats and other types of healthcare linens like scrubs or nurses uniforms give that message.”
Healthcare leaders can review the newly updated page at https://crownuniform.com/healthcare/. The new content shares details about lab coat rental and linen service in Massachusetts. Lab coat rental includes weekly deliveries of pressed, poly-bagged medical lab coats, which can be embroidered with the name of the facility and the provider. Crown’s healthcare linen service for Massachusetts also delivers medical-grade laundry, including surgical towels, bedsheets, nurses or medical assistant uniforms, and patient gowns. Healthcare institutions, clinics, hospitals, and emergency rooms can reach out to a company consultant to learn about weekly lab coat rental service. And, people who are interested in scrubs rental can find more information at https://crownuniform.com/healthcare/medical-scrubs-healthcare-linen-service/. Crown Uniform and Linen supports healthcare laundry delivery for New England states, including Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.
LAB COAT RENTAL AND LINEN SERVICE IN MASSACHUSETTS SENDS AN 'INSTANT MESSAGE' TO PATIENTS
An unexpected hospital visit can take an emotional toll on patients and loved ones. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened fears about sanitation at hospitals and emergency rooms. If an attending physician arrives wearing a dirty lab coat, the patient’s family is likely to be alarmed. A sparkling white, cleanly-pressed lab coat, on the other hand, conveys a reassuring message of cleanliness. With regular delivery of hygienically-cleaned lab coats, physicians have fresh garments at a moments’ notice, sending a positive message to patients and their families. For these reasons, Crown Linen, a linen service in Massachusetts, has announced an informational update to the healthcare page.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen company serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Business owners looking for the best floor mat rental service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford, CT or Nashua NH, Providence, RI or Portland ME, can contact the company. Decision-makers searching for a top-rated uniform delivery service for hotels, restaurants or food processing, medical offices, hospitals or healthcare, should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. The company hygienically cleans lab coats, scrubs, patient gowns, bedsheets, and towels. The company also offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here