Chinook Medical Gear Supports Mental Wellness and Suicide Prevention for First Responders
Proud Sponsor of the Guardian Initiatives Team in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic ChallengeDURANGO, CO, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinook Medical Gear is proud to sponsor locally-based Guardian Initiatives, a nonprofit that exists to improve and increase mental wellness support for first responders throughout the Four Corners.
In December of 2022, a Guardian Initiatives team of four will participate in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge — a self-supported, 3000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic Ocean. As a sponsor, Chinook Medical Gear will work closely with the racers to develop a medical kit that will include everything they will need for their 30-45 days at sea.
Guardian Initiatives was founded in 2019 when police officers Mark Pfetzer and Jarrod Slindee recognized the need for mental wellness and suicide prevention initiatives geared toward the unique challenges that first responders face. “During their time of service, every first responder will experience something that will cause a wellness issue. Depending on the level of trauma, the issues will present themselves differently in each individual. Our goal is to provide awareness, training, treatment, and resources for all first responders across the region,” Pfetzer explains.
Since its inception, the nonprofit has partnered with local agencies and clinicians to build programs that promote mental wellness. One of their goals is to break the stigma and remove barriers to treatment, so all first responders — whether employed or volunteer — have access to the help they need.
Chinook Medical Gear is a veteran and Native American owned medical gear supply company that has been a staple of the Durango business landscape for the past 30 years. Owner Ben Crowder, a Fort Lewis College graduate and military paratrooper, understands firsthand the needs of first responders, and he is honored to lead the company in supporting this valuable initiative. For more information or to contribute, please visit https://www.chinookmed.com/givingback.
“We are very fortunate and blessed to have such an amazingly supportive community. Chinook has been super welcoming; it’s great to have sponsors that really care,” says Slindee.
Since 1990, Chinook Medical Gear has created custom medical solutions with the latest gear for government agencies, military units, contractors, corporations, adventure companies, and individuals. Their diverse product lines are built to outlast the harshest elements. The company builds medical kits for home, travel, military, and public access, in addition to procedure specific medical modules. Chinook’s staff of industry experts design emergency medical solutions for any situation.
