Chinook Medical Gear Honored for Contributing to Durango’s Economic Diversity
Proud Recipient of the Governor’s Minority Business AwardDURANGO, CO, US, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinook Medical Gear is honored to be a winner of the 2020 Governor’s Minority Business Award. Each year, Colorado’s Minority Business Office honors for-profit businesses who have contributed to the economic diversity and success of minority communities in Colorado.
The award recognizes businesses across four categories and in four regions of the State. Recipients must be at least 51% owned by minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ or disabled individuals. They must be a Colorado-based business in good standing with the Secretary of State and have a history of generating revenue for at least twelve months.
Sherry Waner of First SouthWest Bank nominated Chinook for the award. “I’m always eager to find opportunities to lift up the small businesses in our rural Colorado communities. As a minority owned business, Altitude Technologies/Chinook Medical Gear has truly enriched its community and is an excellent example of small business strength and growth in rural Colorado.”
Chinook Medical Gear is a veteran and Native American owned medical gear supply company that has been a staple of the Durango business landscape for the past 30 years. When Ben Crowder, a Fort Lewis College graduate, purchased Chinook in 2015, he recognized the importance of keeping the business local, and the company continuously strives to invest in the community.
In 2015, Chinook was proud to be chosen by The White House to promote the new nationwide initiative, Stop the Bleed, which encourages bystanders in emergency situations to act as immediate responders and stop life-threatening bleeding. Chinook has tirelessly continued to promote the initiative at a local and national level. At Chinook’s encouragement, the City of Durango proclaimed May as Stop the Bleed Month in 2020.
Chinook will receive free SBDC training, one 30-second video promotion, recognition at the 2020 Advance Colorado Procurement Expo, two free mentorship sessions with a prominent business leader and five hours of free marketing consultation and strategy development. Due to the national health crisis, recipients will be honored virtually in lieu of a ceremony. Details on the virtual presentation are forthcoming, so please keep an eye on the Minority Business Office website for information (www.mbocolorado.com).
Since 1990, Chinook Medical Gear has created custom medical solutions with the latest gear for government agencies, military units, contractors, corporations, adventure companies, and individuals. Their diverse product lines are built to outlast the harshest elements. The company builds medical kits for home, travel, military, and public access, in addition to procedure specific medical modules. Chinook’s staff of industry experts design emergency medical solutions for any situation.
