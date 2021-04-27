Former aDolus Board Member Amit Mital Now National Security Council Sr. Director and Special Assistant to the President
While we will miss Amit’s insights and advice, we are delighted that his deep experience has been tapped to guide the cybersecurity policy of the United States and its friends”VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- aDolus Technology Inc., a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, today announced that board member Amit Mital has been appointed by the White House as Senior Director in the National Security Council and Special Assistant to the President. In this role, Mital will focus on cybersecurity strategy and policy. Mital stepped down from the aDolus board to begin his new position as Senior Director in the National Security Council on April 19.
Eric Byres, P.Eng, ISA Fellow
“While we will miss Amit’s insights and advice, we are delighted that his deep experience has been tapped to guide the cybersecurity policy of the United States and its friends,” said Eric Byres, CEO of aDolus. “His contribution to our cybersecurity platform for brokering security information on Industrial Control System (ICS) and IoT software has been critical to our success. We congratulate him on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve his country.”
Mital joined the aDolus board, and became an early investor following the company’s participation in the Creative Destruction Lab (West) accelerator program, where he served as an aDolus mentor. He played a key role in shaping the company’s strategy to onboard key, large ICS vendors and respond to emerging trends in software supply chain security, such as the need for Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs). Mital previously served as Executive Vice President, General Manager, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Symantec Corporation and spent 20 years at Microsoft in a variety of roles.
The National Security Council is the President's principal forum for considering national security and foreign policy matters with senior advisors and cabinet officials. Since its inception, its function has been to advise and assist the President and to coordinate matters of national security among government agencies.
