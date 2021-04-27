HPIL Holding Files with OTC and FINRA
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that it has filed the necessary documents to bring the company out of the Dark Pink Sheet status, where companies may not be able or willing to provide disclosure to the public markets - either to a regulator, an exchange or OTC Markets Group. “This will now allow us to provide shareholders and regulators with current information, such as the companies financial status via current updated SEC/Edgar filings. The company is expecting these filings to be made within the next 30 days and show a much more transparent disclosure for the company and its activities”, said Stephen Brown CEO
Cybernetic Technologies
Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.
For more information:
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
1720 650 West Georgia St
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8
Contact: Stephen Brown
info@cybernetictech.ca
Ph: (778) 819-1956
Stephen Brown
Cybernetic Technologies Ltd
+ +1 7788191956
