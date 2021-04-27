New Support for Kids Aged Out of Foster Care in Kansas

A new law provides temporary funding and services to help young adults who experienced foster care at age 14 or older and are currently under the age of 27.

Starting immediately and until Sept. 30, 2021, young people under age 22 who exited foster care custody at age 18 or older after Oct. 1, 2019 can exercise the option to voluntarily re-enter services similar to foster care through the Independent Living Program. Additional eligibility criteria may apply. The Independent Living Re-entry Program ends on Sept. 30, 2021.

Flyers about each of the programs are attached below.

Who is eligible to receive support?

Young adults ages 18 to 26 (eligibility ends when young adult turns 27) who experienced out-of-home placement in the custody of DCF, the Kansas Department of Corrections- Juvenile Services, or Tribal Authority at age 14 or older. Eligibility for individual services may vary.

Please note that portions of the ETV and IL programs are temporary and will only be available until September 30th, 2021.

Expanded Services Include:

Chafee Independent Living Program Ages 18-26 now eligible through September 30, 2021. (Increased from ages 18-20).

ETV Program Education Training Voucher (ETV) funds are available to assist with post-secondary education completion.

These funds can assist with attending a vocational school, community, college or university.

Ages 18-26 now eligible through September 30th, 2021. (Increased from ages 18-25).

Secondary Education including College, Trade School, and University

Independent Living (IL) Program IL Coordinators work with eligible young adults to develop a self-sufficiency plan to assist in meeting their employment and/or secondary education goals.

Transportation: May include assistance with driver’s education, costs of licensure, insurance cost, and obtaining a license.

Housing: May include subsidy to assist with living expenses.

May include assistance with rent, utilities, and household items.

May include assistance with childcare and baby items.

May include assistance with medical needs not otherwise covered.

Don’t wait! These changes end Sept. 30th, 2021.

To be eligible for these programs:

• You are currently between the ages of 18 and 26 (eligibility ends when you turn 27). • You experienced an out-of-home-placement in the custody of DCF, the Kansas Department of Corrections- Juvenile Services, or Tribal Authority for any length of time after you turned 14. • For ETV programs, you must have graduated from high school or hold a GED. • Youth who left an out-of-home placement subject to guardianship or who were adopted before the youth’s 16th birthday are not eligible for ETV. • You may participate in an ETV program for a maximum of 5 years. Eligibility for ETV ends when you turn 27, through September 30, 2021. • Eligibility for individual services may vary.

If you would like more information on ETV and/or the IL Program, please contact a regional Independent Living team through the email address below, based on the DCF region you CURRENTLY live in:

West: DCF.WestIL@ks.gov

Wichita: DCF.WichitaIL@ks.gov

East: DCF. EastIL@ks.gov

Kansas City: DCF.KansasCityIL@ks.gov