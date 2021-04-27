WTIA Reaches out to The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Applying Blockchain for Natural Resources Development
Korea and Afghanistan
WTIA concluded consultations with the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Korea for ITC infra Business & Applying Blockchain for Natural Resources Development
Our desire is to work closely with our Korean companies in various fields, such as WTIA, that have the potentials and required knowledge of working with different countries globally...”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTIA Group successfully concluded two consultations with the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Korea concerning Covid19, Trade, ITC infrastructure business and establishing a cooperative relationship on resources development in Afghanistan.
H.E. Abdul Hakim Atarud, the Ambassador of The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to Korea along the embassy staff, Keun-young, Kim, the Chairman of WTIA and SMFI, Young-woo, Kwon director of K-Biz, Dr. Kim Moon-ho, the chairman of the KMH Peace Foundation and others attended this high-level meeting held at both the Embassy of The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Seoul and The WTIA Group HQ at the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Seoul on April 15th and April 23rd, 2021.
The contents of the consultation were divided into short, medium, and long-term plans that included a method of exporting or donating Korean quarantine products related to Covid-19 resources, providing a low-cost patented mobile customized WiFi based Internet solution for Afghanistan, where the Internet infrastructure is inadequately distributed due to rough terrain, developing the Rare Earth Elements and supporting the development of a Global Trading system, Processing and Exporting Saffron, Fruits, Marble, Carpets and exquisite Jewelry of Afghanistan while also addressing the environmental impact of Hydrogen generation projects.
H.E. Abdul Hakim Atarud, the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Korea said, “Our desire is to work closely with our Korean companies in various fields, such as WTIA, that have the potentials and required knowledge of working with different countries globally.”
Keun-Young Kim, the chairman of WTIA and SMFi Group said “We have paid a lot of attention for over 10 years. I hope that peace and prosperity will come soon to the people of Afghanistan. Also, to further revitalize donations of quarantine products that have been supported, we will do our best to export Korean products and K-Biz products.”
Young-woo, Kwon, the K-Biz Director said, “We will cooperate on the exported and imported products and do our best to excavate and apply for the products of the small and medium-sized enterprises of Korea to Afghanistan. Also, a portion of the profits will be allocated to help to rebuild Afghanistan and further contribute to the welfare of Afghan children.
Dr. Kim Moon-ho, the Chairman of the KMH Peace Foundation said, “The peace that our Peace Foundation opinion is not just seen as the end of the war, but having an inclusive peace that led to economic development, building a good infrastructure, education system, social safety net and etc. I hope that Afghanistan will find true peace soon.”
We expect the new part to be prepared for Peace and Prosperity in Afghanistan through this in- depth consultation between the two countries.
About KMH Peace Foundation
KMH PF is a non-profit organization founded in September, 2018 to promote peace through inter-Korean cooperation with global support.
KMH PF honors Korean people’s earnest wish through generations for peace and reunification and launches various projects and activities for inter-Korean Peace with the next generation.
Inter-Korean Peace commences from ‘solidarity through cooperation’, which allows people to empathize with each other’s pains and embrace their lives.
KMH PF intends to create the Peace Zone that will lead to ‘solidarity through cooperation’ in our daily lives.
About KBIZ
The Korea Federation of SMEs (KBIZ) was established in 1962 to protect the rights and interest and improve the economic status of 6.6 million Korean SMEs, and promote the balanced development of national economy under the government's first policy to foster small and medium enterprises of Korea.
KBIZ has dedicated itself to supporting the activities and hopes of Korean SMEs that account for 99% of the total number of companies and 90% of the number of employees, and made a history of SMEs and Korean economy by creating an economic environment where SMEs can fully engage in business activities and by strengthening their status.
KBIZ will constantly challenge itself to become the best economic organization in Korea that improves values of SMEs and cooperatives, supports them to create happiness, and fulfills the social responsibility. In the meantime, we will spare no effort to provide a desirable economic environment for SMEs, the backbone of Korean economy, by developing policies and offering services that meet their needs at site, with the aim of creating a market economy heading for the right direction centering on small and large enterprises.
About WTIA
The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more bringing digital currency to a real transact-able value . Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA ecosystem.
Rohan F. Britto
WTIA Co., Ltd
+971 55 635 0635
rohan@wtia.io
