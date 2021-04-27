Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Camp Guernsey demonstrates capabilities on tactical airstrip during joint mission

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – Members of the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment made history again, performing a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Insertion (HIRAIN) mission on April 12, 2021, at the Lt. Gen. Wright Tactical Airstrip at Camp Guernsey.

April 12 marked the first time the tactical airstrip was used for a HIRAIN mission. A HIMARS was unloaded, simulated a shoot, and loaded back onto a Lockheed C-130J Hercules. The 2-300th previously executed a live-fire HIRAIN at Dugway Proving Grounds in Dugway, Utah earlier this year.

While this mission was not a live-fire exercise, it demonstrated Camp Guernsey has the capabilities to facilitate HIRAIN mission training. The tactical airstrip, a 4,661 foot long, 60-foot wide gravel runway, accommodated the landing and takeoff and proved it could withstand the mission.

The joint mission was conducted between the 2-300th, the 243rd Air Traffic Control Squadron from the Wyoming Air National Guard, and the U.S. Air Force 29th Weapons Squadron. The squadron, based in Little Rock, Ark., conducts graduate-level instruction in weapons and tactics employment with the Lockheed C-130J Hercules.

