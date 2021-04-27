Sunset Music Festival Memorial Day Weekend 2021- SMF Promo Code

The Sunset Music Festival Promo Code 2021 is "Nocturnalsd" The SMF Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd" Sunset Music Festival Promo Code - SMF Promo Code 2021 lineup

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sunset Music Festival is one of the largest music festivals in the world and is due to reopen May 29th, 2021 through May 30th, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida. Tickets for the Sunset Music Festival have been on sale for months as organizers tried to decide on a safe reopening date post-Covid-19 social distancing mandates. Now with the date in place people are purchasing 10000s of tickets as the concert opening day 1 draws near. Many blogs are advertising discount tickets to the Sunset Music Festival with the use of the SMF Promo Code which is "Nocturnalsd" this SMF promo code provides a $5 discount on passes and tickets. The Sunset Music Festival Promo Code is meant to provide financial relief to hard-strapped party-goers that have seen the festival canceled 3 times now in the wake of the Carona virus outbreak of 2020. It is yet to be seen what the impact of the large outdoor festival will be however outlooks are hopeful as numbers suggest improvement in the infection rates in states such as Florida and Texas.Sunset Music Festival memorial weekend locationThis Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, Sunset Music Festival makes its return to Tampa's own Raymond James Stadium. A prime location for our spectacular two-day event, the beloved 'Ray Jay' is centrally located and convenient for locals and travelers alike. With every year growing in attendance, we'll use every inch of the multi-purpose stadium's North Lot. The Tampa Bay area treasure will come to life for the holiday weekend in the Sunshine State!Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607Area Airport: Tampa/Tampa International Airport (TPA)Area Hotels: Browse Official HotelsDiscount Tickets on sale for the Sunset Music Festival 2021 are as followsIn order to obtain discount tickets to the SMF 2021 event, you will need to use the SMF Promo Code "Nocturnalsd" at the ticket checkout page.general admissiongeneral admission plusVIPTable ServicePayment PlansUpgradesAmbassadors ticketsThe lineup for Sunset Music Festival 2021 SMF) is as followsDay 1 and Day 2 lineups for SMFAdventure ClubSeven LionsZomboyNGHTMRETroyBoiSlanderGreen VelvetValentino Khan12th PlanetParty FavorRezzSaid the SkyShift K3YChris LorenzoJack BeatsDestructoMalaaAC SlaterWax MotifSullivan KingRIOT TENNitti GrittiKai WachiPAZDrezoWooliTrivectaWukiKaivonIN-ZOMidnight TyrannosaurusChampagne DripCut SnakeTaiki NulightSindenKompanyLSDREAMEsseksTYNANJVNAConrankBernzWONGODoc MartinSage ArmstrongVnssALUCIISWARMDecadonPetey ClicksTVBOObawldySoftest HardLubelskiVampaKendollTombzLizzy JaneHunter ReidKyle Kinch

