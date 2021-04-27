Sunset Music Festival Memorial Day Weekend 2021- SMF Promo Code
What is the Sunset Music Festival? One of the largest music festivals in the world What is the SMF Promo Code? The SMF Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd".TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sunset Music Festival is one of the largest music festivals in the world and is due to reopen May 29th, 2021 through May 30th, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida. Tickets for the Sunset Music Festival have been on sale for months as organizers tried to decide on a safe reopening date post-Covid-19 social distancing mandates. Now with the date in place people are purchasing 10000s of tickets as the concert opening day 1 draws near. Many blogs are advertising discount tickets to the Sunset Music Festival with the use of the SMF Promo Code which is "Nocturnalsd" this SMF promo code provides a $5 discount on passes and tickets. The Sunset Music Festival Promo Code is meant to provide financial relief to hard-strapped party-goers that have seen the festival canceled 3 times now in the wake of the Carona virus outbreak of 2020. It is yet to be seen what the impact of the large outdoor festival will be however outlooks are hopeful as numbers suggest improvement in the infection rates in states such as Florida and Texas.
Sunset Music Festival memorial weekend location
This Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, Sunset Music Festival makes its return to Tampa's own Raymond James Stadium. A prime location for our spectacular two-day event, the beloved 'Ray Jay' is centrally located and convenient for locals and travelers alike. With every year growing in attendance, we'll use every inch of the multi-purpose stadium's North Lot. The Tampa Bay area treasure will come to life for the holiday weekend in the Sunshine State!
Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
Area Airport: Tampa/Tampa International Airport (TPA)
Area Hotels: Browse Official Hotels
Discount Tickets on sale for the Sunset Music Festival 2021 are as follows
In order to obtain discount tickets to the SMF 2021 event, you will need to use the SMF Promo Code "Nocturnalsd" at the ticket checkout page.
general admission
general admission plus
VIP
Table Service
Payment Plans
Upgrades
Ambassadors tickets
The lineup for Sunset Music Festival 2021 SMF) is as follows
Day 1 and Day 2 lineups for SMF
Adventure Club
Seven Lions
Zomboy
NGHTMRE
TroyBoi
Slander
Green Velvet
Valentino Khan
12th Planet
Party Favor
Rezz
Said the Sky
Shift K3Y
Chris Lorenzo
Jack Beats
Destructo
Malaa
AC Slater
Wax Motif
Sullivan King
RIOT TEN
Nitti Gritti
Kai Wachi
PAZ
Drezo
Wooli
Trivecta
Wuki
Kaivon
IN-ZO
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Champagne Drip
Cut Snake
Taiki Nulight
Sinden
Kompany
LSDREAM
Esseks
TYNAN
JVNA
Conrank
Bernz
WONGO
Doc Martin
Sage Armstrong
VnssA
LUCII
SWARM
Decadon
Petey Clicks
TVBOO
bawldy
Softest Hard
Lubelski
Vampa
Kendoll
Tombz
Lizzy Jane
Hunter Reid
Kyle Kinch
Josh Ryan
