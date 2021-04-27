Detour to be Placed for the Muddy Run Culverts Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that HRI, Inc., of State College, will begin season two of culvert work to complete three sections of a culvert system with box culverts on PA 26 and Moore Street in Huntingdon Borough, Huntingdon County.

On Sunday, May 2, the contractor will utilize the detour currently in place: Route 22, Route 1010 to Route 26 to construct the PA 26 culvert. This detour will remain in place until June 7. Additionally, 7th Street from Washington Street to Route 26 will be closed for this work.

The work being done at this culvert includes culvert replacement, drainage upgrades, ADA ramps and pavement reconstruction.

The second culvert, on Moore Street, for this season will begin tentatively on June 7. More details will be shared on this at a later date.

Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of three box culverts in Huntingdon County: one on Moore Street at the intersection with 11th Street, which was completed last season; one on Route 26 over Muddy Run Culvert, and one on Moore Street at the intersection with 9th Street.

All work on this approximately $3 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101