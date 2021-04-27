Work to Begin on Second Cambria County Local Bridge

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced work will begin on a Cambria County local bridge on Monday, May 3. This is the second of two bridges in this contract in Croyle and White Townships, Cambria County.

Work on the T -561 (Foster Road) structure will begin Monday, May 3, a detour will be placed at that time. The 2.6-mile detour will follow T-561(Foster Road) to Fiske Road to Route 53 to Van Ormer Road. This is expected to be in place until June 8.

Work continues on T-352 (Lake Road) over the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River. Two separate detours will be used for this bridge. The first is a five- mile detour for cars, it will follow T-352 (Lake Road) to Route 2006 (Frankstown Road) to Route 869 (Locust Street).

A separate detour is in place for busses and RV’s. It will follow Route 219, Route 3024 (Railroad Street/Lake Street), to Route 869 (Locust Street). The detours are anticipated to be placed until approximately May 14.

Overall work on both structures will include the removal of the existing roadway surface, the placement of a new composite concrete deck, elimination of open barrier joints, and minor substructure repairs. Minor roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades will also take place.

All work on this $812,218 project is expected to be completed by August of 2021. Work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101