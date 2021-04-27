Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Temporary signal installation at Hana Highway, Monday, April 26

Posted on Apr 27, 2021

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui motorists of the installation of a temporary traffic signal on Hana Highway (Route 360) at the Mile Marker 3 culvert. Work began Monday, April 26.

The temporary traffic signal and barriers are being installed as safety measures for the culvert repair and stabilization project. The traffic signal will coordinate safe passage for motorists and provide protection for work crews as traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the work zone. Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control. The culvert repair and stabilization work is scheduled 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The anticipated date of completion is June 28, weather permitting.

The estimated project budget is $1.25 million, with a majority of costs eligible for reimbursement through the Federal Highways Administration’s Emergency Relief program.

Motorists are advised that along with the temporary signal, the speed limit will be reduced to 10 mph at the project location. Signage will be placed strategically as travelers approach the work zone from both directions. There are no posted weight restrictions. Please use caution and plan for longer driving times when traveling through the area.

