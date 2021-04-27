Neuroscience Software expands senior management team with chief data scientist
Neuroscience Software announced today the strategic hiring of Alexey Shovkun, Ph.D. and Kegel master, as Сhief AI Officer (CAIO).DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuroscience Software (www.neurosience.software) announced today the strategic hiring of Alexey Shovkun, Ph.D. and Kegel master, as Сhief AI Officer (CAIO) to support the company’s AI and data science prowess. Neuroscience Software is the global provider of Software as Medical Device (SaMD) cloud-based software that will help clinicians understand EEG reports and assist in diagnosing, treating, and controlling the treatment outcomes of patients with depression (MDD).
As Chief AI Officer, Alexey Shovkun brings more than 15 years of data science expertise to Neuroscience Software. Shovkun was previously the head data scientist at Fayrix, a specialist software development company of remote software teams and bespoke services for startups. Before that, he held general manager positions at Sberbank-Technology and LANIT. During his work at LANIT, Shovkun implemented analytical data systems for Russian and foreign large companies, such as the Central Bank of Russia, Kraft Foods, the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, and the Agency of Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
“At the moment, we’re building our team capacity. Alexey’s appointment will strengthen our team in the area of AI and data science. Today’s expansion of the Neuroscience Software senior management team demonstrates our firm commitment to attracting the best of the best from the data science fields to the company,” said Ivan Mishanin, CEO of Neuroscience Software.
Alexey graduated from the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute with a Ph.D. in knowledge management/BI.
