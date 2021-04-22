Neuroscience Software Closes Seed Funding Round
The seed round with $150,000 from a private investorNEW YORK, DELAWARE, US, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuroscience Software, a startup based in Delaware, USA, is striving to create groundbreaking software that will revolutionize the way depression is diagnosed and treated. The company was founded in 2021 by Ivan Mishanin and Mariam Khayretdinova, and will produce software backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology to assist clinicians in gathering data and interpreting complex EEG reports. This product will improve clinicians’ ability to diagnose accurately, provide timely treatment, and evaluate outcomes for patients with depression. Neuroscience Software is optimistic that this product will ultimately lead to a drastic reduction in the number of suicides, especially given current estimates suggesting approximately 60% of suicides correlate with a depression diagnosis. For additional information, please visit www.neuroscience.software.
On April 16nd, 2021, Neuroscience Software closed the seed round with $150,000 from a private investor. The company plans to use this money to invest in collecting pre-clinical data, hypotheses testing, and AI/ML model building. In the next 6-9 months, the company expects to finalize development of proof of concept. Ivan Mishanin, Chief Executive Officer of Neuroscience Software, said of the company’s recent success, “Securing this funding is an exciting step for the company that will speed the development of our technology. I am hopeful we will be able to help a lot of people all over the world who are suffering from depression.” Mariam Khayretdinova, Chief Science Officer, expressed that “While we have a lot of work to do before achieving our desired result, I believe we are on the right track with strong support from a global scientific community.”
Neuroscience Software draws on collaboration between several leading neuroscientists in the USA and Europe.
