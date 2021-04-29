Early Risers Academy spring 2021 tech cohort pitch winner announced

MilesAhead Energy, the winner of the spring 2020 Early Risers Academy tech pitch competition, is developing solid-state battery technology that could reshape how we think of powering electric vehicles.

Luis Estevez and Yuxing Wang, co-founders of MilesAhead Energy, discuss their research in the lab. Estevez is the winner of the Early Risers Academy tech cohort pitch competition for the second year in a row.