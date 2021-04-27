VeeloHEAT Blanket Provides Uniform, Accurate Heat Application for Composites Manufacturing

VeeloHEAT Blanket

VeeloHEAT Blanket from Veelo Technologies is ideal for composite curing applications and helps manufacturers keep composites out of the curing oven.

The net-shape draping that occurs with VeeloHEAT Blankets can help a manufacturer or repair facility realize substantial savings and improvement in build and repair rates.” — Mr. Larry Christy

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeeloHEAT Blanket from Veelo Technologies provides uniform and reliable heating for composite curing applications and helps manufacturers keep composites out of the curing oven. The innovative design of the VeeloHEAT Blanket results in a bendable, drapable blanket that will more easily conform to complex geometries commonly found in composite manufacturing. It utilizes a pliable electrothermal film between multiple silicone layers without stiff and breakable wires. The net-shape draping that occurs with VeeloHEAT Blankets can help a manufacturer or repair facility realize substantial savings and improvement in build and repair rates.

The non-metallic heating solution produces excellent thermal uniformity. When the temperature is measured with a thermocouple, consistent readings are found across the entire surface. Small holes and minimal wear incurred during usage will typically not affect area temperature as they would with broken wires.

According to Mr. Larry Christy, Veelo's Director of Research and Development, "Our heat blanket is engineered for composite manufacturers that value reliability and for whom heat blanket failure is not an option. Success is measured in many ways, but for us, it means near net shape and uniform coverage with a highly drapable product; and uniform, reliable heat coverage via intimate contact with the part. Also, because of our solution's flexibility and drapability, we can get to areas on a composite part others cannot. If a manufacturer isn't getting consistent heat to certain areas of the composite, that part gets scrapped. And scrapped parts cost time and money."

The blanket processing is controlled by the VeeloHEAT Controller, a cost-effective solution capable of controlling systems with 16 or more output channels. The digital IoT controller can store data, receive updates locally or via the cloud, and is highly customizable.

The aerospace composites industry currently uses VeeloHEAT solutions to bond and repair multi-million-dollar composite aerostructures. Veelo helps them accelerate adhesive cure, perform faster composite repairs, and improve debulk processes.

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company's core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies' advanced material solutions include lightweight, multifunctional conductive materials that protect composite air vehicles from lightning strikes and electromagnetic effects and enhance survivability; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA), and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions.

The company's team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials and manufacturing solutions.