Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on May 12 via Teleconference

April 27, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

Attendees will also hear from special guest speaker Allison Redman, the current Miss Maryland, who is an experienced dressage rider and volunteer at a therapeutic riding program.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.

