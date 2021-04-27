Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MO Hunting users will need to update MDC app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunters, anglers, and trappers who use the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “MO Hunting” free mobile app will need to perform an app update starting Tuesday, April 27.

The update will provide the most current regulation and data information, including display information to apply during May for Missouri bear hunts and elk hunts. The update will also include new display information to Telecheck fall deer and turkey, along with bear and elk harvests.

Apple will require users to have at least the iOS-12 version to use the updated MO Hunting app. Android will require users to have at least Android 5.

For more info on MO Hunting, go online to mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-hunting.

