Retina Labs Expands In-Home Preventive Screening Service to Better Service Health Plans
Service improves diabetic eye exam and preventive screening compliance to increase HEDIS and Star ratings.NEW YORK, NY, US, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retina Labs (www.retina-labs.com), the leading provider teleophthalmology solutions for early detection and management of diabetic retinopathy is pleased to announce that its in-home preventive screening service continues to expand nationally.
Retina Labs help health plans close critical care gaps to drive HEDIS scores and Star ratings, to lower costs of chronic disease management and to improve clinical outcomes. The company’s in-home screening service offers health plan members an array of preventive screenings including diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans as well as tests for hemoglobin A1c, kidney disease and colorectal cancer.
“Retina Labs is one of the most innovative companies in the in-home preventive screening space”, says Curtis Rose, Stars Program Delivery Lead for Humana.
Diabetic retinopathy remains the leading cause of preventable blindness among working-age adults. Less than half of American diabetic patients are getting screened for this disease at appropriate intervals. Diabetic retinopathy is preventable and treatable if detected at its earliest stage. Early detection can reduce the risk of vision loss in up to 95% of cases.
Retina Labs comprehensive diabetes population management approach ensures that diabetic members, particularly the most non-compliant segment of a health plan’s membership, receive the appropriate preventive screenings on an in-home basis. This offers health plans a cost-efficient and highly effective means to close multiple care gaps in one home visit.
“The diabetic eye exam is perhaps the most difficult HEDIS gaps to close and health plans continue to struggle with this measure”, says Richard Pridham, Retina Labs CEO. “Many of the barriers to diabetic eye exams are logistical in nature and we solve this problem by bringing the service to members in the comfort of their own home. This service, particularly during the COVID pandemic, has been extremely well received by members as they prefer the safety and convenience of home visits rather than going to provider offices.”
The service, provided to health plans on a fully risk-free basis, includes:
- Member outreach: full-service member outreach and communication services to proactively schedule home visits with non-compliant members.
- Highly skilled technologists: highly skilled ophthalmic imaging technologists equipped with state-of-the-art portable imaging technology.
- Retinal image analysis: retinal image analysis and diagnostic services delivered by our national network of ophthalmologists.
- Accredited lab facility: lab tests are analyzed by CAP accredited and CLIA regulated laboratories ensuring accurate and reliable results.
- Results communication: easy to understand test results are sent to members and their PCPs promptly with actionable health plan recommendations.
- Care coordination: oversight and coordination to ensure that members and their providers are notified immediately in the event of urgent or out-of-threshold test results.
- Dashboard reporting: health plans can view member test results and monitor real-time program performance through the company’s ComplyHub on-line reporting platform.
