Georgia Little League, CoachSafely, InjureFree - Partners in Improved Athlete Health & Safety

The [CoachSafely] course curriculum is very comprehensive and the InjureFree administrative dashboard makes it very easy for administrators and leagues to track the progress of training”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Georgia Little League, CoachSafely, and InjureFree announce a significant partnership, positioning the three groups to advance youth athlete health and safety throughout the state. Georgia Little League membership organizations and teams now have all services available on InjureFree’s technology platform for use at their fingertips - including CoachSafely youth sports safety training modules.
— GALL Executive Director District 4, Linda North
The partnership illustrates a dedication to focus on “safety first” by enabling Georgia Little League administrators with user-friendly technology to improve player welfare. InjureFree’s SaaS+ model - providing not just the software but also the dedicated client and customer support necessary when improving risk management practices - takes the burden off of administrators, coaches, and volunteers.
“The Little League District Administrators in Georgia have reviewed the CoachSafely training program and are encouraging all their leagues to participate in the training of their Little League coaches for the 2021 season,” says Georgia Little League Executive Director District 4, Linda North. She continues, “The course curriculum is very comprehensive and the InjureFree administrative dashboard makes it very easy for administrators and leagues to track the progress of training. We are happy to be a part of this program.”
The mission of the non-profit CoachSafely Foundation is to limit youth sports-related injuries through research, advocacy, and education of coaches, parents, physical educators, and other influential figures in young athletes’ lives. The comprehensive CoachSafely training course in injury recognition and prevention protects young athletes by educating their coaches in key subjects such as Concussions, Mental Health, and Communicable & Infectious Diseases. The evidence-based and peer-reviewed course was developed by CoachSafely’s Medical Advisory Board, led by eminent orthopedic surgeon Dr. James R. Andrews.
“With this partnership, Georgia Little League sends a message to the parents of its athletes that safety does come first,” said Jack Crowe, Founder and Chairman of the CoachSafely Foundation, “We applaud Georgia Little League’s commitment to the health and safety of its young athletes.”
InjureFree is a complete risk management software solution for athletic organizations, currently in use by large NGBs (National Governing Bodies), state-level associations, and school districts. Parents, athletic trainers, and organizational administrators utilize InjureFree’s intuitive interface to easily report injury incidents, while medical advisory committees and insurance providers access aggregated dashboards in real-time. Coordinated efforts across users results in higher retention rates, lower insurance costs, and safer all-around playing environments.
“Through our partnership with CoachSafely, we excitedly welcome Georgia Little League to the InjureFree platform. Their proactive actions to educate coaches beyond state-mandated requirements highlights how Georgia Little League is putting the welfare of their athletes and coaches at the forefront of their operations as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once initial trainings are complete, GLL will have a strong foundation to apply CoachSafely knowledge to incident documentation for the next phase of partnership,” stated InjureFree VP of Sales and Operations, Ashley Goodrich, “And this is the backbone of a true risk management program.”
These combined efforts initiate a complete risk management platform – starting with CoachSafely’s safety education as a foundation. Georgia Little League member organizations will have the opportunity to adopt a full risk management program, or choose from an a-la-cartè menu of safety and prevention options.
About InjureFree
InjureFree is designed as an injury incident management solution for organizations working to improve athlete care, and focuses on providing stakeholders and caregivers an innovative, future-facing risk-management technology tool. Used at youth sports, high school, college, and pro levels, InjureFree provides secure communication abilities, and creates a real-time virtual “connected care eco-system” between all caregivers. The results are centralized for administrators through an interactive dashboard, and used to improve health outcomes within their organizations, and collectively across athlete populations. Visit www.InjureFree.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or email us at info@injurefree.com for more information on how InjureFree helps active communities pursue safer, healthier sport-related outcomes.
Media Contact: press@injurefree.com or 866-591-2747
About Georgia Little League
Georgia Little League is at the center of the Southest Region of Little League®. Little League® Baseball and Softball is played in approximately 6,500 communities across more than 80 countries around the world, but regardless of where they are played, each of them share the same core mission. Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. Joined together by one common goal, every local league is part of One Team. One Little League. Visit the Georgia Little League website to learn more.
Media Contact: linda@northptc.com
About CoachSafely
The CoachSafely Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, providing education and research in youth sports injury prevention. The mission of the CoachSafely Foundation is to limit youth sports-related injuries through research, advocacy, and education of coaches, parents, physical educators, and other influential figures in young athletes’ lives. The CoachSafely Foundation’s vision is to influence laws, policies, and best practices through data-driven research in order to limit youth sports-related injuries. CoachSafely Foundation’s goal is to provide the CoachSafely injury recognition and prevention course to the youth sports coaches of Alabama’s under-served and served communities without a direct cost to the volunteer coach. Visit the CoachSafely website to learn more.
Media Contact: info@coachsafely.org or 205-532-4174
