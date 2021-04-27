Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
April 26 Upper Salmon River Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead angler effort continued to decline on the upper Salmon River during the past week. Angler interviews were obtained from downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 and upstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 19. Angler effort and catch remained highest in location code 19, and anglers interviewed in that area averaged 12 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed near the confluence of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 37 hours per steelhead caught.

River conditions remained good throughout the week. On Sunday, the river had slightly cloudy visibility in all areas due to precipitation over the weekend, and river temperatures ranged between the mid-40s and low 50s depending on location. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,430 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 67 percent of average for today's date, while upstream near the confluence of the Yankee Fork, the Salmon River is flowing at 935 cfs which is also 67 percent of average for today's date.

As of Thursday, April 22, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 2,165 hatchery steelhead, and the Sawtooth hatchery has trapped 1,850 hatchery steelhead.

We would like to remind anglers that the spring 2021 steelhead fishery on the upper Salmon River is open through Friday, April 30. Additionally, this will be the last weekly update issued this spring. Upper Salmon River steelhead updates will start again in early October 2021.

