Lombardi Calls On John Kerry To Resign

Condemns Kerry For Revealing Sensitive Information To Iran That Could Have Endangered Our Allies and Nation

John Kerry must resign from the National Security Council and if he won’t Joe Biden needs to fire him for sharing sensitive information with a known enemy of the United States – Iran” — Jack Lombardi

MANHATTAN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jack Lombardi, Republican Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District called on John Kerry to resign from Joe Biden’s National Security Council as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate following revelations from Iran’s foreign minister that Kerry had revealed sensitive information regarding Israeli attacks on Iranian assets in Syria. Lombardi blasted Kerry for this as it endangered both a key United States ally and America, itself, as Iran considers any actions carried out by Israel as being sanctioned by the United States which could have led to Iranian attacks on Americans. Lombardi stated categorically that John Kerry is a national security risk and that there is no guarantee that he is not still leaking national security secrets to adversaries of the United States in his current capacity. In addition to calling for Kerry’s resignation he also demanded a full investigation including a special prosecutor. Lombardi pointed out that even the Iranian foreign minister claimed to be shocked that Kerry would leak such highly classified and sensitive information. Lombardi also calls on Congressman Adam Kinzinger to call for Kerry’s resignation and noted Kinzinger’s silence on Kerry who is a grave national security risk in comparison to his calls for impeaching Donald Trump in January.

“John Kerry must resign from the National Security Council and if he won’t Joe Biden needs to fire him for sharing sensitive information with a known enemy of the United States – Iran,” said Jack Lombardi. “There is a grave danger that Kerry could still be providing sensitive national security secrets to our nation’s enemies endangering American lives and those of our allies. We need a special prosecutor to get to the bottom of this.

“I would hope that Congressman Kinzinger would apply the same zeal in going after John Kerry and his Iranian connection as he did in impeaching Donald Trump in January,” concluded Lombardi. “American lives are stake. Congressman Kinzinger, its time to get off of CNN and MSNBC and look out for our nation’s interests.

Lombardi Background

Lombardi’s story is that of an ordinary Chicagoan with exceptional zeal who broke the norm, building a better life with the resources he had at hand. Today, he is a successful businessman with vast experience in leading diverse teams to a common goal of success.

A natural entrepreneur, Lombardi earned his first money at age 8 selling soda on a neighborhood street corner. He started his first business, Lombardi Trucking, by age 22 and has never looked back. Currently, Lombardi owns Chicago's premiere digital marketing company and runs multiple internet companies.

Born and bred on Chicago's southwest side, Lombardi went to nearby St. Laurence High School and later attended Northwestern Business College. He is proud to be the husband of Sharon Lombardi and father of his son Jack III and daughter, Summer.

You can count on Jack to have the backbone to stand up for our shared conservative values:

Strong borders are essential

Lawfulness is an important concept for Jack in every aspect of life. That’s why he strongly opposes illegal immigration.

Life is to be protected

Jack is unapologetically pro-life and believes in protecting children from conception and beyond.

Law and order are to be respected

Jack believes in and supports law enforcement, first responders and the great work they do every day in maintaining peace, safety, health and unity throughout America. He wants them to have the resources and respect they deserve.

Small businesses must survive

Having spent many years helping both small and large businesses with their marketing strategies, Jack understands the unique struggles of smaller businesses in the Chicago area. He strongly supports an economic environment in which those businesses can thrive.

Government has too much power

Jack supports smaller government that reduces federal policy interference in local matters and the functioning of business. He believes excessive government involvement is a roadblock to progress.

Censorship is wrong.

Having achieved business success through the internet, Jack is a supporter of free internet speech and intends to tackle social media censorship of conservatives. He believes social media is a tool that should raise awareness of social injustices faced by all communities and that no one, in the government or private sector, has a right to censor those issues.

