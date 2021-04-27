Nikki Jackson: New MTI America Vice President of Marketing

Nikki Jackson joins MTI America as the newest member of MTI’s Senior Leadership team.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikki Jackson joins MTI America as the newest member of MTI’s Senior Leadership team. She has over 13 years of industry experience, working most recently for Sedgwick, one of the largest TPAs in the workers’ compensation industry, where she affected almost every aspect of the claim management process.

“There isn’t a side of MTI’s services that I haven’t touched,” Jackson said. “At each point in my career, I had different perspectives. When I look at MTI’s products, I can understand the target audience because I’ve lived it. In total, I’ve worked with over 100 different clients, dozens of operations teams, and countless vendors.” Those connections, coupled with her experience, empowered her to understand, strategize and rally all stakeholders.

“Nikki joins MTI with an impressive array of project management experience that will incalculably boost MTI’s branding and content marketing strategy as we continue to position ourselves as leaders in the space. We’re thrilled to have her on the team,” said Janet Kus, President and Co-founder of MTI America.

Jackson earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Temple University. In addition to the industry’s premier Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation, she also secured the Disability Management Specialist (CDMS) designation and earned her Associates’ degree in Risk Management.

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized nearly 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Home, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTI360 platform. www.mtiamerica.com