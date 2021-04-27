HHS Announces $1 Billion from American Rescue Plan for Construction and Renovation Projects at Health Centers

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing the availability of $1 billion for Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-Health Center Program funded health centers to support major construction and renovation projects across the country. The funding builds on President Biden's commitment to ensuring equity in access to COVID-19 response efforts and high quality primary health care services.

Health centers that receive this funding will be able to use it for COVID-19 related capital needs and to construct new facilities, renovate and expand existing facilities, and purchase new equipment.

"As the pandemic has made clear, modernizing the physical infrastructure of many of our country's health centers is long overdue," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This latest American Rescue Plan funding will enable these vital community institutions that serve some of our most vulnerable populations to build state-of-the-art facilities to be better prepared to address COVID-19 and many other public health challenges."

All of the nation's nearly 1,400 HRSA-funded health centers will be eligible for these funds that will help expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations and communities, which are often disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

"HRSA-funded health centers have adapted to the evolving needs in their communities throughout the pandemic," said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. "This historic influx of funding for infrastructure improvements will allow them to continue the critical work of connecting underserved patients and communities with high-quality health care."

Applications are due in HRSA's Electronic Handbooks by 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Visit the ARP-Capital technical assistance webpage for award submission guidance, technical assistance information, and other resources.