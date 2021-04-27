Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,557 in the last 365 days.

HHS Announces $1 Billion from American Rescue Plan for Construction and Renovation Projects at Health Centers

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing the availability of $1 billion for Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-Health Center Program funded health centers to support major construction and renovation projects across the country. The funding builds on President Biden's commitment to ensuring equity in access to COVID-19 response efforts and high quality primary health care services.

Health centers that receive this funding will be able to use it for COVID-19 related capital needs and to construct new facilities, renovate and expand existing facilities, and purchase new equipment.

"As the pandemic has made clear, modernizing the physical infrastructure of many of our country's health centers is long overdue," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This latest American Rescue Plan funding will enable these vital community institutions that serve some of our most vulnerable populations to build state-of-the-art facilities to be better prepared to address COVID-19 and many other public health challenges."

All of the nation's nearly 1,400 HRSA-funded health centers will be eligible for these funds that will help expand their capacity to provide primary and preventive health care services to medically underserved populations and communities, which are often disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

"HRSA-funded health centers have adapted to the evolving needs in their communities throughout the pandemic," said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. "This historic influx of funding for infrastructure improvements will allow them to continue the critical work of connecting underserved patients and communities with high-quality health care."

Applications are due in HRSA's Electronic Handbooks by 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Visit the ARP-Capital technical assistance webpage for award submission guidance, technical assistance information, and other resources.

You just read:

HHS Announces $1 Billion from American Rescue Plan for Construction and Renovation Projects at Health Centers

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.