Carle Becomes First Health System in Illinois to Use Rad AI, Software Firm Backed by Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI Fund

Collaboration is a catalyst for maximizing the positive impact radiologists can make in patient care by using the latest advances in AI to automate impressions

URBANA, IL, USA, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carle Health, a vertically integrated health system with more than 11,000 employees, announced it is partnering with Rad AI , a company backed by Google’s AI fund Gradient Ventures, to use its advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. This builds on Carle’s ongoing innovative technology initiatives by enabling their radiologists to create reports more efficiently and accurately, while improving radiologist satisfaction and decreasing burnout.“We partnered with Rad AI to implement efficient workflow automation that leverages the full potential of artificial intelligence , so that we can utilize our radiologists’ valuable time for the highest value activities, including providing our referring physicians with critical expertise to help guide optimal patient care,” said Dr. Juan Jimenez, Associate Medical Director of Radiology at Carle. “This partnership helps fulfill Carle’s desire to provide a state-of-the-art clinical technology infrastructure to best serve our patient community.”Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.“Carle Health is an innovative health system that understands the value of leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools to support their outstanding care teams,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “We’re confident our AI solutions will benefit the physicians at Carle and ultimately result in enhancing the already exceptional quality of care Carle provides to its patients.”About Carle Health:Carle Health is a vertically integrated system based in Illinois with more than 11,000 employees in its five hospitals, multi-specialty physician groups, health plans and associated healthcare businesses including the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the world’s first engineering-based medical school. Carle has achieved Great Place to Workrecognition. Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle BroMenn Medical Center also hold Magnetdesignation, the nation’s highest honor for nursing care and Carle Foundation Hospital ranks as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ by HealthgradesLearn more about Carle at www.carle.org About Rad AI:Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.