Brotschol Calls On John Kerry To Resign For Leaking Secrets To Iran

Calls For Special Prosecutor To Investigate Kerry

The revelations of the Iranian foreign minister are very grave and if proven true john Kerry must be held accountable legally and that is why I am calling for a special prosecutor to look into this.” — Hillery Brotschol.

LAKE HIAWATHA, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hillery Brotschol, Republican Congressional candidate for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District called on John Kerry to resign from Joe Biden’s National Security Council as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate following revelations from Iran’s foreign minister that Kerry had revealed sensitive information regarding Israeli attacks on Iranian assets in Syria. If Kerry does not resign, Joe Biden should fire him, Brotschol said. She stated that Kerry endangered both a key United States ally and America, itself, as Iran considers any actions carried out by Israel as being sanctioned by the United States which could have led to Iranian attacks on Americans. Brotschol stated categorically that John Kerry is a national security risk and that there is no guarantee that he is not still leaking national security secrets to adversaries of the United States in his current capacity. In addition to calling for Kerry’s resignation or firing, she also demanded a full investigation including a special prosecutor. Brotschol pointed out that even the Iranian foreign minister claimed to be shocked that Kerry would leak such highly classified and sensitive information.

“John Kerry poses a grave national security risk and needs to resign or be fired by Joe Biden,” said Hillery Brotschol. “The revelations of the Iranian foreign minister are very grave and if proven true john Kerry must be held accountable legally and that is why I am calling for a special prosecutor to look into this.

“It is very concerning that John Kerry remains in a position where he receives sensitive information and could share it not just with Iran but China, North Korea, and Russia,” concluded Brotschol. Every day he remains on the National Security Council puts American lives at risk. I am disappointed that Mikie Sherril, an Naval Academy graduate and former prosecutor remains silent on this grave national security issue.”

Brotschol Background

Hillery Brotschol is the new generation of young Republicans committed to fighting to preserve our Constitution and stop the progressive socialist movement. She has often been called the “Good Hillery.”

Hillery is a lifelong resident of Morris County and a graduate of Montclair State University. Her unique background, which can attract young voters, includes being an award-winning screenwriter, film producer and a proud union member.

Like Ronald Reagan, Hillery spent most of her adult life as a registered Democrat and realized that the Democratic Party left her and that they are a party of special interest groups and socialist progressives.

Hillery is running for office because she refuses to allow the people of the 11th District to be bullied into silence and submission by a Congress that does nothing but vilify those who dare to disagree.

