Game and Fish breaks ground on new Cody Region office building

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will break ground for the new regional office building in Cody this week, marking the beginning of a one-year construction phase of the project. The groundbreaking comes after a decade of planning to bring a community facility to the Cody area that will best serve the public.

BH, Inc. will begin excavation this week for the new office building located less than one mile north of Cody on Highway 120. The property is situated on the southwest side of highway, across from the intersection of Highway 120 and Road 2 ABN.

“The public should expect to see activity and heavy equipment at the site for the duration of construction. The initial phases of construction will include utility installation, site excavation and concrete work,” said Dan Smith, Cody regional wildlife supervisor. “It is anticipated that the building will be dried in by fall so interior work can occur during the winter months.”

The building is expected to be completed by June/July 2022.

The public may also notice an increased presence of Game and Fish personnel at the construction area. Local staff and a project engineer from Game and Fish Headquarters in Cheyenne will be on-site regularly as the project progresses.

“Game and Fish is excited to invest in the Big Horn Basin. The new regional office building in Cody will replace an old, failing facility and will allow Game and Fish to provide better services to the public,” Smith said.

The new building will include a large ADA compliant meeting room, an aquatic invasive species check station which will replace the current North Cody location, provide more parking space for hunters and boaters pulling trailers and more space at the front counter to accommodate customers, among other benefits to the public.

Game and Fish is committed to providing ongoing updates about this construction project. Visit the Cody office webpage for more information, or enroll in our email list to receive regular updates.

- WGFD -