Portage Road to close for I-94 bridge demolition

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Portage Road will closed and detoured at I-94 for bridge demolition from Friday, April 30, to Monday, May 3. - MDOT is widening 2.7 miles of I-94 from four to six lanes between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo. - The two-year project is an $87 million investment connecting several I-94 expansion projects from west of US-131 to Sprinkle Road completed since 2008.

April 27, 2021 -- The next step in the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project to widen I-94 from four to six lanes from Lovers Lane to Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo is demolishing the eastbound I-94 bridge over Portage Road.

Portage Road will be closed at I-94 and detoured on Kilgore Road and Kilgore Service Drive from 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 3. This work is weather dependent.

MDOT is investing $87 million to widen 2.7 miles of I-94 and rebuild the Portage Road interchange with a new alignment known as a single-point urban interchange (SPUI), similar to the I-94/Westnedge Avenue interchange. The project also includes rebuilding four bridges and one culvert, traffic signal upgrades, new signs, freeway lighting, and noise barrier installation.

This $87 million investment will connect expansion work completed in previous years along the corridor. A video explaining the project is available on MDOT's YouTube channel.

