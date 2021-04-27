Lane closure and limited openings of the US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee next week for detailed inspection

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Manistee

HIGHWAY: US-31

CLOSEST CITY : Manistee

START DATE: Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, May 7, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing a detailed inspection of the US-31 bascule bridge in Manistee.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure and a traffic shift, with one lane open in each direction.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, the bridge will open for marine traffic with 15 minutes of advance notice on Monday and Friday, and with three hours of advance notice Tuesday through Thursday. Mariners will be directed to provide the advance notice directly to the bridge operator. The U.S. Coast Guard will announce the temporary change to the bridge operating regulation in the Local Notice to Mariners and via a Broadcast Notice to Mariners.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This detailed inspection helps ensure the bridge is safe and in good operating condition.