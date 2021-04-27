Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-25 and M-142 improvements in Huron County start May 10

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Huron

HIGHWAYS: M-25 M-142

CLOSEST CITIES: Caseville Bay Port Elkton

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.4 million to resurface more than 16 miles of M-25 from M-142 to the south village limit of Caseville, and M-142 from Ewald Road to M-53. Work includes joint repairs, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk and pavement marking improvements.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators. All traffic restrictions will be removed at the end of each workday.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

