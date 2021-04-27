Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-136 improvements over the Black River in St. Clair County start May 3

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair County

HIGHWAY: M-136

CLOSEST CITY: Avoca

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, May 3, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: August 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1.3 million to improve the M-136 bridge over the Black River in St. Clair County. Work includes resurfacing, joint replacements, railing replacement, concrete patching, and repairs to the bridge approach.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal throughout the project. The bridge will need to be closed in each direction over two weekends to accommodate some work. Those are expected to occur in late May and late June and will be announced in advance of their start.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will complete structural improvements and the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway.

