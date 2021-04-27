Westminster Barracks - Possession of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Narcotic/Stimulant/Depressant, False Info to Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Arrest on Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B101600
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/26/21 1915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, mile marker 6, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine, False Information to Law Enforcement,
Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Narcotic/Stimulant/Depressant.
ACCUSED: Nathaniel Jones
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
VIOLATION: Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Crack Cocaine, arrest on
Warrants
ACCUSED: Gina Barrette
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/21, at approximately 1915 hours, Troopers with the
Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for speeding
on I-91, near mile marker 6 in Guilford, VT. During the stop, Troopers
determined that the operator, later identified as Nathaniel Jones, 35 of
Springfield, MA had provided a fake ID and lied to Law Enforcement.
While speaking with the occupants, suspected drugs were observed in plain view.
The passenger in the vehicle, Gina Barrette, 27 of St. Johnsbury, VT was found to
have several outstanding Vermont arrest warrants for Sale of Cocaine, Unlawful
Mischief >$250, Heroin Possession <200mg, Buy/Receive/Possess Stolen Property.
During a search of the vehicle, Troopers located a hidden compartment in the
vehicle containing 13 grams of crack cocaine and a firearm. A large sum of US
currency was located and seized. An unclaimed backpack was seized and a search
warrant was applied for. Upon execution, Troopers located over one pound of raw
marijuana, assorted THC products, and 10 Suboxone strips.
Jones was processed and issued a citation for possession of crack cocaine,
possession of marijuana, false information to law enforcement and possession
of a narcotic/stimulant/depressant. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Jones
was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. He was ordered to appear in
court today, 4/27/21 at 1230 hours.
Barrette was issued a citation for possession of fentanyl and possession of
cocaine. She was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on the
outstanding warrants.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/21 @ 1230
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.