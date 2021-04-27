Westminster Barracks - Possession of Cocaine, Fentanyl, Narcotic/Stimulant/Depressant, False Info to Law Enforcement, Possession of Marijuana, Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B101600

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/26/21 1915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 south, mile marker 6, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Crack Cocaine, False Information to Law Enforcement,

Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Narcotic/Stimulant/Depressant.

ACCUSED: Nathaniel Jones

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VIOLATION: Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Crack Cocaine, arrest on

Warrants

ACCUSED: Gina Barrette

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/26/21, at approximately 1915 hours, Troopers with the

Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop for speeding

on I-91, near mile marker 6 in Guilford, VT. During the stop, Troopers

determined that the operator, later identified as Nathaniel Jones, 35 of

Springfield, MA had provided a fake ID and lied to Law Enforcement.

While speaking with the occupants, suspected drugs were observed in plain view.

The passenger in the vehicle, Gina Barrette, 27 of St. Johnsbury, VT was found to

have several outstanding Vermont arrest warrants for Sale of Cocaine, Unlawful

Mischief >$250, Heroin Possession <200mg, Buy/Receive/Possess Stolen Property.

During a search of the vehicle, Troopers located a hidden compartment in the

vehicle containing 13 grams of crack cocaine and a firearm. A large sum of US

currency was located and seized. An unclaimed backpack was seized and a search

warrant was applied for. Upon execution, Troopers located over one pound of raw

marijuana, assorted THC products, and 10 Suboxone strips.

Jones was processed and issued a citation for possession of crack cocaine,

possession of marijuana, false information to law enforcement and possession

of a narcotic/stimulant/depressant. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Jones

was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility. He was ordered to appear in

court today, 4/27/21 at 1230 hours.

Barrette was issued a citation for possession of fentanyl and possession of

cocaine. She was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility on the

outstanding warrants.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/27/21 @ 1230

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.