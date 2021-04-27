EVOLUTION: Book Two of The Devolution Trilogy by John Casey (PHiR Publishing) Releases Everywhere 13 May 2021

EVOLUTION can be preordered now on Kindle, Nook, Kobo, Apple Books. Available in paperback/hardcover everywhere 13 May 21, and on Audible/iTunes in June

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVOLUTION: Book Two of the Devolution Trilogy is Novelist John Casey's highly-anticipated sequel to the gripping psychological spy thriller DEVOLUTION.JOHN CASEYPublished in Paperback, Hardcover, and eBook/digital onthe 13th of May 2021, priced $19.99, $25.99, $7.49“John Casey has accomplished the nearly impossible—to follow up his singular, thrilling, and insightful debut novel with an even more impressive sequel. As someone who knows quite a bit about the clandestine world, I found Evolution to be a crisp, hard-hitting and realistic yarn that will leave you wanting more.”—U.S. AMBASSADOR LUIS MORENO spent a major portion of his Foreign Service career assisting in the pursuit of Pablo Escobar and leading implementation of Plan ColombiaIn DEVOLUTION: Book One of The Devolution Trilogy, former Special Operations pilot Michael Dolan is lured from his desk at the Pentagon by a CIA counterterror unit to assist in a vital clandestine operation in Paris, France, a place from his past marked by tragedy. As the perilous mission unfolds, he comes to realize that of all the demons he must prevail against, the most terrible are from within. Ultimately, the beyond-black efforts of his team succeed, though with mixed results for Dolan personally.The story continues in EVOLUTION. Two years have passed since the dramatic conclusion of Operation EXCISE. Michael Dolan has moved home to Boston to mend when once again, the Agency comes knocking. Terrorists have launched a bioweapon in the Middle East, thousands are dying of a horrifying virus with no cure, and Dolan is the key to preventing more attacks. Only this time, everything will be done on his terms…JOHN CASEY is a National Book Award and Pushcart Prize-nominated novelist and poet from New Hampshire. He is the author of Devolution, Evolution, and the forthcoming Revelation, which comprise The Devolution Trilogy, a psychological spy thriller series. Casey is the author of Raw Thoughts and Meridian: A Raw Thoughts Book as well, both compelling and mindful fusions of poetic and photographic art. Meridian will be released on 14 June 2021. A Veteran combat and test pilot with a Master of Arts from Florida State University, Casey drew upon his robust international affairs and Defense Intelligence Agency experience from roles at U.S. embassies in Europe, Africa, the Pentagon, and elsewhere to create compelling and realistic plots and characters in The Devolution Trilogy.“A strong spy thriller with global and personal stakes.”—Tucker Lieberman, Independent Book Review (IBR)For more information, please visit https://johnjcasey.com or contact editor@phirpublishing.com. EVOLUTION can be preordered now in all digital formats ( Kindle Nook , Kobo, Apple Books) and will be available in paperback and hardcover everywhere books are sold on 13 May 2021. To be released on audiobook (Audible, iTunes) in June.###