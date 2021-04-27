PENNSYLVANIA’S MOVE OVER LAW TAKES EFFECT TODAY

PennDOT is reminding motorists that Pennsylvania's Move Over Law takes effect on April 27, 2021.

This law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area who are unable to safely merge into a lane further away from the response area to slow to at least 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. An emergency response area is where an emergency vehicle has its lights flashing, or where road crews or emergency responders have lighted flares, posted signs, or try to warn travelers.

Drivers must move over or slow down for all responders, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, as well as stopped tow trucks and maintenance vehicles. Additionally, a similar regulation requires motorists to move over or slow down when approaching a stationary trash or recycling truck.

Failure to move over or slow down will result in a citation that carries a fine of $500 for first time offenders, $1,000 for a second offense, and $2,000 and a 90-day license suspension for a third or subsequent offense. Penalties are increased for incidents that seriously injure or kill another person.

For more information on Pennsylvania's Move Over Law, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.