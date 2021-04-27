Paving Project on Route 36 in Pleasantville Borough, Venango County to Start Soon

​Work will start soon on a section of Route 36 in Pleasantville Borough, Venango County.

The project will include milling and paving of .55 miles of roadway from the Pleasantville Borough line to the intersection of Route 36, Route 27 and Route 227 in Pleasantville Borough. Work will also include roadway base repairs, construction of ADA curb ramps, updated guiderail, and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin May 10, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by late June 2021.

The contractor is Shields Asphalt Paving, of Slippery Rock, PA. The contract cost is $329,800, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

No detours are expected in connection with the project. Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #