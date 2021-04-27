Paving Project on Route 98 in Crawford County and Erie County to Start Soon

​A $4.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than 18 miles of Route 98 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County and Elk Creek and Franklin townships in Erie County is scheduled to start soon.

The project will include milling, paving, tree trimming, drainage improvements, bridge deck waterproofing, guiderail updates, and pavement markings.

The section of roadway to be improved include:

Route 98 – From the intersection with Route 198 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County to the Erie County Line; 10 miles.

Route 98 – From the Erie County Line in Elk Creek Township to north of the intersection of West Stancliff Road in Franklin Township, Erie County; 8 miles.

Construction is expected to begin May 3, 2021, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by early August 2021.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $4,226,363, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

