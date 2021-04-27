Donald N. Williams, recognized for the 20th year in a row for being awarded AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell
Donald N. Williams, has been recognized for the 20th year in a row for being awarded an AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-HubbellORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando, FL law firm of Trial Pro, P.A. is proud to announce that one of its long-time lawyers, Donald N. Williams, has recently been recognized for the 20th year in a row for being awarded an AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell, arguably the oldest and most prestigious legal rating organization within the United States.
The ratings are based on confidential evaluations submitted by lawyers and judges throughout Florida who have knowledge of the lawyer being rated and represent ratings for both the attorney’s legal abilities as well as the quality of his or her ethics and ethical behavior. AV Preeminent® is a significant rating accomplishment - a testament to the fact that a lawyer's peers, and the judges that the lawyer practices in front of, rank him or her at the highest level of professional and ethical excellence.
Trial Pro, P.A. is a widely respected personal injury law firm that practices throughout the State of Florida with long-time offices located in Orlando, Fort Myers and Naples with its newest office having just opened in Melbourne. For over 19 years, Trial Pro has been fighting for justice on behalf of its many clients, who now number in the tens of thousands. During this time, the firm has recovered hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for its injured clients as well as the families of those who have lost their lives due to another party’s negligent or intentional behavior. The firm’s practice includes Personal Injury caused by auto, truck, motorcycle, boating and other types of crashes, Product Liability claims, Premises Liability claims (being injured on the property of a store, home, apartment complex, etc. due to the negligence of the owner, operator, property manager, etc. ) , Workers Compensation and other types of injury claims.
More information on Trial Pro, its attorneys and its case results can be obtained by visiting its website at TrialPro.com or by calling 1-800-TrialPro.
