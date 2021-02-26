Renowned Car Accident Attorney Tyler Nicoll Secures $300,000 Settlement for Woman Injured by Delivery Truck
Renowned Car Accident Attorney Tyler Nicoll Secures $300,000 Settlement for Woman Injured by Delivery TruckNAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Nicoll Naples Car Accident Attorney successfully negotiated a $300,000 settlement for a Fort Myers woman for injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision with a delivery truck. Trial Pro’s client was stopped for traffic on Fowler Street in Fort Myers, Lee County, Florida. A commercial delivery truck driver failed to exercise proper care and violently rear-ended the unsuspecting woman’s vehicle. The force of the impact propelled the woman’s vehicle into the back of a third vehicle.
Trial Pro’s client felt immediate and severe pain in her neck and back and was taken to the local emergency room. The injured woman sustained significant injuries to her neck and back which required months of care from orthopedic specialists. Her injuries negatively impacted her ability to work and resulted in significant financial distress. Unfortunately, despite the woman’s significant economic losses and permanent injuries, the delivery truck’s employer refused to fairly compensate her for her damages.
Trial Pro attorney Tyler Nicoll was committed to obtaining his client the full value of her claim. After advising his client to reject initial inadequate offers Mr. Nicoll diligently advocated on her behalf for compensation of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, lost wages, and all other economic damages. Trial Pro’s efforts forced the negligent driver and delivery company to fully compensate the injured woman for her injuries by paying $300,000 to settle the claim.
The law firm of Trial Pro, P.A. was founded in 2001 in Orlando, Florida. Today, the firm represents individuals who have been injured in personal injury accidents including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall accidents, trip and fall accidents, and more from all over Florida.
