Maysalward Launches A New Mobile Game To Help Support Fighting Hunger
Play Tabbouleh & Salads Chef Master while helping those in need.
A new game project to collaborate with a Jordanian nonprofit initiative to bring people and nonprofits together to donate through mobile games.”AMMAN, JORDAN, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maysalward Games is launching a new game to raise money for a Jordanian nonprofit initiative, "Ezwetti Restaurant". The app will allow players to raise funds for Ezwetti, a nonprofit organization that provides meals for the less fortunate. The game will donate 10% from the generated revenue and eventually pass the donation on to the restaurant.
— Nour KHRAIS Founder and CEO of Maysalward
Tabbouleh & Salads Chef Master just arrived on the iOS AppStore, Huawei Appgallery and the Google Play Store and offering players an opportunity to enjoy an easy to play hard to master game while helping those in need. The game is entirely free and features players playing as an assistant chef to master preparing Mediterranean salads and impress the chef.
With this project, Maysalward is joining efforts to help with fighting hunger and malnutrition in Jordan. Tabbouleh and Salads Master Chef is the first game project of its kind from Maysalward, which also goes hand-in-hand with their commitment to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, aiming to defeat hunger.
"The idea behind the app is pretty simple: during the challenging time we are living, the team decided to introduce a new game project and offer to collaborate with a Jordanian nonprofit initiative to bring people and nonprofits together to donate through mobile games." Nour KHRAIS, Founder and CEO of Maysalward
"We love tabbouleh because it's a beloved Mediterranean salad. It's also a global ambassador to our kitchen, so we wanted to feature it as a strong global presence in the game," Khrais added.
Maysalward is a mobile games studio that started in 2003. It has been on the cutting edge of the industry, especially by moving to hyper-casual games and virtual reality and augmented reality. The company's IPs have been downloaded hundreds of millions of times.
Maysalward previously worked on various sustainable Development Goals as they launched with the Royal Health Association in Jordan a gamification walking app to support SDG Goal 3. It also launched "Puffout," a game that promotes SDG Goal 14 for life below water and builds awareness towards the marine environment.
Since November 2020, Maysalward is an official member of the Women's Empowerment Principles WEP's global signatories list. Confirm their commitment to SDG goal 5 in making a difference for gender equality and Women's empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community.
Maysalward is looking for additional charities fighting hunger to added to the project. Please contact info@maysalward.co for further information.
