Pandemic and Financial Recovery Panel

Washington D.C. Economic Development Organizations Unite to Champion Women-Led Businesses

Washington, D.C. - April 27, 2021 --- Women entrepreneurs own more than 12 million or 40% of all United States businesses, yet lack critical access to capital and the infrastructure needed to grow and build their businesses. For the many women business owners whose work has been tremendously impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, they don't want to be told everything is going to be okay. Thankfully for them, Think Local First DC (TLF DC) focused on taking actions for their members rather than just giving assurances that things would turn around. Through their partnership with Congressional Bank, they were able to secure funds for rent, payroll, and more for several businesses across all wards, virtually being the only reason some were able to keep their doors open. In an effort to continue to provide vital resources to the D.C. small business community, TLF DC is taking steps to not only help women entrepreneurs survive the pandemic but position them to thrive in 2021.

Through their partnership with Empowered Women International, a program of Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC), and DC Women’s Business Center, the HERSummit: Celebrating the Womenpreneur is a 1/2 day virtual interactive summit taking place on Thursday, May 13th. The event draws panelists such as National Community Reinvestment Coalition, AEO, The Women’s Foundation, WealthyU, IFund Women, Next Street, and The Institute for Women's Policy Research. "Empowered Women International, a program of Latino Economic Development Center, is thrilled to be collaborating with Think Local First DC and DC Women's Business Center on such an important and needed event. Creating space for conversations and community for female entrepreneurs is vital. More importantly, as we continue to advocate and work towards the economic justice and advancement of women from marginalized communities." Nicole Andonie, Regional Program Coordinator- Empowered Women International, LEDC

The virtual summit will kick off with a Morning Wellness session led by Millie Loves Yoga, followed by two Panels [State of Women Entrepreneurship and The Pandemic and The Financial Recovery] inclusive of a Table Talk Open Forum on Business/Life Balance in small break-out sessions facilitated by Dr. Vikki Johnson, Soul Wealth, Grisel Saez, CEO at Harmony Financial, and Mali Phonpadith, SOAR Community Network. We celebrate women business owners while creating a safe space for them to network and talk about issues that affect them - allies are welcome to attend.

"The DC Women’s Business Center envisions a thriving ecosystem of women entrepreneurs in the DC Metro region, who have access to the tools, capital, knowledge, and networks to create a supportive environment in which to grow their businesses. HERSummit is an important program that will help us achieve this vision and we are pleased to be partnering with the Latino Economic Development Center and Think Local First DC in this effort." Heidi Sheppard, Project Director, DC Women’s Business Center

Interested Parties can register here: https://2021hersummit.eventbrite.com

Calendar Listings:

HERSummit : Celebrating the Womenpreneur

Think Local First DC

Thu, May 13, 2021

9:00 AM – 12:30 PM EDT

Virtual

Registration: https://2021hersummit.eventbrite.com

Bios

Think Local First DC Since our formation in 2006, Think Local First DC has been dedicated to supporting local independent businesses in our nation’s capital.

DC Women's Business Center (DCWBC) is a business development organization that serves women entrepreneurs in the Washington, DC Capitol Region. The DC WBC is managed by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).

We are Empowered Women International (EWI), a program of the Latino Economic Development Center. Our mission is to provide entrepreneurship training, mentoring, market access, and support services to help talented and high-potential women monetize their creative or cultural assets, artistic abilities, knowledge, and skills, and become change-makers in their families, communities, and the world for immigrant, refugee, low-income, and women from marginalized communities in the Greater Washington DC Metro Area.



