Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Industry Witnesses Increasing Demand For Public Cloud Platforms

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

With technological advances in cloud computing and continuous requirement of updating in-house IT infrastructure, companies are witnessing a rising demand for public cloud platforms. A public cloud is a service based on the standard cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources, such as virtual machines (VMs), applications or storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Companies are increasingly opting for public cloud platforms to minimize their costs, as a public cloud provides services on pay-as-you-go model. Thus the need for organizations to invest in and maintain their own in-house IT resources, and this enables scalability to meet workload and user demands.

The database, storage and backup software publishing market consists of sales of database, storage and backup software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce database, storage and backup software which are software programs or utilities used for creating, editing and maintaining database files and records. It allows users to store data in the form of structured fields, tables and columns, which can then be retrieved directly and/or through programmatic access.

Read More On The Global Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-storage-and-backup-software-publishing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The global database, storage & backup software publishing market is expected to grow from $192.96 billion in 2020 to $199.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $295.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global database, storage and backup software publishing market, accounting for 43% in 2020. North America is the second largest region, accounting for 34%, and Africa was the smallest region in the global market.

The major players covered in the database software market and data storage market are IBM, CA Technologies, Oracle, Microsoft, HPE.

The global database, storage & backup software publishing market is segmented by type into database software, middleware software, storage and backup software, by end-user industry into BFSI, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, others, and by deployment model into on-demand/cloud, on-premise.

Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides database, storage & backup software publishing market overview, forecast database, storage & backup software publishing market size and growth for the whole market, database, storage & backup software publishing market segments, and geographies, database, storage & backup software publishing market trends, database, storage & backup software publishing market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Database, Storage & Backup Software Publishing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1987&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Database Software Market - By Type (Database Operation Management, Database Maintenance Management), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI (Banking, Financial Services And Insurance), IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-market

Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/storage-and-backup-software-global-market-report

Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/operating-systems-and-productivity-software-publishing-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Business Intelligence (BI) Software Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-intelligence-bi-software-global-market-report

ERP Software Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-resource-planning-erp-software-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

