The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rubber Gloves Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $56.93 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Rubber Gloves Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the rubber gloves market. The market is predicted to rise from $26.32 billion in 2024 to $30.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This significant growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as an increase in health and hygiene consciousness, the growth of the medical and healthcare sector, food industry norms, professional safety standards, and readiness for pandemics.

The size of the rubber gloves market is predicted to increase rapidly over the coming years, reaching a valuation of $56.93 billion in 2029, representative of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The forecasted growth period's escalation can be connected to improved food safety standards, healthcare sector expansion, heightened emphasis on infection prevention, workplace safety practices, and advancements in material science technology. Other notable trends for the forecast period comprise expanded glove use outside of healthcare, sustainable glove manufacturing initiatives, customizing for unique applications, strategic collaborations and partnerships, and compliance with regulations and quality assurance.

Download a free sample of the rubber gloves market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7480&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Rubber Gloves Market?

The surge in the utilization of gloves across various surgical procedures is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the rubber glove market in the coming years. Gloves, which are hand coverings designed with individual compartments for each finger and the thumb, aid doctors and surgeons in avoiding direct interaction with bodily fluids such as blood, urine, stool, mucous membranes, or surgical equipment during surgical interventions. For example, data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a U.S.-based association, in June 2024, unveiled that the total count of surgical and non-surgical procedures undertaken in 2023 amounted to 34.9 million, reflecting a 3.4% augmentation against 33.75 million in 2022. Consequently, the escalating use of gloves in a plethora of surgeries is fuelling the growth of the rubber glove market.

Which Players Dominate The Rubber Gloves Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Rubber Gloves include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited

• Ansell Ltd.

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Ammex Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rubber Gloves Industry?

Advancements in technology are becoming a significant trend in the rubber gloves industry. Companies dominating the rubber gloves sector are paying great attention to technological progress to reinforce their market standing. In an illustration, Cranberry International Sdn. Bhd., a nitrile glove manufacturer from Malaysia, introduced Bio Nitrile Biodegradable gloves in May 2023. The gloves, enabled with a unique additive, triggers microbial activity and possess biodegradable attributes. Despite their biodegradable nature, these gloves successfully meet and surpass the ASTM standards for tensile strength and breaking force.

Global Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The rubber gloves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Powdered, Powder Free

2) By Material: Natural Rubber/Latex, Nitrile, Neoprene, Other Materials

3) By Product: Disposable, Durable

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Physical

5) By End-User: Medical And Healthcare, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverage, Metal And Machinery, Chemical And Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Cleanroom, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Powdered: Latex Gloves, Synthetic Gloves

2) By Powder Free: Latex Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Synthetic Gloves



View the full rubber gloves market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rubber-gloves-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Rubber Gloves Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for rubber gloves. The market report for rubber gloves included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rubber Gloves Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-gloves-global-market-report

Baseball Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baseball-equipment-global-market-report

Hand Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-protection-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.