HE HR L&D PODCAST meets Stephen M.R Covey to examine why, when it comes to HR, developing a Speed of Trust is essential
"Trust is the new currency of our interdependent, collaborative world" – Stephen M. R. Covey. Check out the latest episode of the HR L&D Podcast with Nick Day.
The Speed of Trust is red-hot relevant, In an age of heightened business regulation and oversight, it is important to focus on fundamentals.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author of "The Speed of Trust: The One Thing That Changes Everything", Stephen M. R. Covey, joins Internationally renowned podcaster, Nick Day, to discuss the theories and inspirations behind the book, which has sold over 2 million copies worldwide, to understand why The Speed of Trust can change everything within a business.
From improved productivity to building better relationships, Stephen brings many years of learning and development expertise to the podcast conversation. As the former President & CEO of the Covey Leadership Center, Stephen explains how and why trust is a learnable skill. We discover why every HR professional and organisation must take the concept of trust very seriously. Trust is the glue that enables organisations to maximise engagement and maintain relevancy, which is especially important in our new, post-covid world.
This is a powerhouse interview featuring:
Stephen M. R. Covey, a Harvard MBA who co-founded and currently leads FranklinCovey's Global Speed of Trust Practice. He serves on numerous boards, including the Government Leadership Advisory Council. Stephen was also recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award for "Top Thought Leaders in Trust" from the advocacy group Trust Across America/Trust Around the World.
Nick Day, a CMI Level 7 Dip and the University of London MA, is the founder of JGA Recruitment Group Ltd, an award-winning HR & Payroll Recruitment Consultancy. Nick produces two globally renowned podcasts and has been recognised in the Reward 300 Influencer Index: Hall of Fame. In 2019, the world-respected publication, Reward Strategy Magazine, awarded Nick with the "Leaders within Knowledge and Professional Services Award". The HR L&D Podcast was recently voted into the Feedspot Top 30 UK HR Podcasts and has previously ranked in the top 20 business podcasts on Apple Podcasts.
This episode of the HR L&D Podcast titled: The Speed of Trust & HR Leadership with Stephen M. R. Covey analyses what HR initiatives trust impacts the most. It also provides listeners with Stephen's exciting prediction regarding what he believes will be the next "big thing" in the world of HR and Learning & Development.
If you are an HR or Learning and Development professional responsible for boosting company performance, evaluating training programmes, delivering coaching or developing training strategies, then this HR L&D Podcast could be precisely what you need.
You can subscribe to the HR L&D Podcast. With renowned authors, TedX speakers and HR and L&D industry leaders providing advice, Nick tackles and explores many HR subjects and challenges that face the profession right now. From the future of work, content curation, leadership practices, technology, organisational development, recruitment, employee burnout, onboarding, childcare provision, strategy, training practices and even neuroscience, this podcast helps HR professionals, entrepreneurs, and organisations maximise engagement from their workforces.
Want to discover if trust earned or given? Want to know if we can restore trust if it has been lost? Want to learn why trust is a hard-edged, economic driver for success?
Then check out 'The Speed of Trust & HR Leadership with Stephen M. R. Covey' on the HR L&D Podcast with Nick Day.
"Fantastic concept and simple insights to powerful relationship building" and “Top HR Content” are the latest 5* reviews received about this HR L&D Podcast.
