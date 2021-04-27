Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA, Neg Op

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 @ approximately 2247 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Derby

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Matthew Prue

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: Moriah Gaboriault

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a crash in which one of the operators left the scene. While responding, troopers were able to locate the vehicle that had fled the scene. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Prue, it was determined Prue had been drinking alcohol and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Prue is also being charged with LSA and Negligent Operation. Prue was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881