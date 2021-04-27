Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA, Neg Op
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501302
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 @ approximately 2247 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Derby
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Matthew Prue
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: Moriah Gaboriault
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a crash in which one of the operators left the scene. While responding, troopers were able to locate the vehicle that had fled the scene. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Prue, it was determined Prue had been drinking alcohol and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Prue is also being charged with LSA and Negligent Operation. Prue was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/25/2021 @ 1000hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881