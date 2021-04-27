Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501302

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                          

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2021 @ approximately 2247 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Derby

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, Negligent Operation 

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Prue                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: Moriah Gaboriault

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a crash in which one of the operators left the scene. While responding, troopers were able to locate the vehicle that had fled the scene. While speaking with the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Prue, it was determined Prue had been drinking alcohol and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Prue is also being charged with LSA and Negligent Operation. Prue was transported to the Derby Barracks where he was processed and released with a citation. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/25/2021 @ 1000hours        

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Derby Barracks / DUI #1, LSA, Neg Op

