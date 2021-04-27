Time Dependant Spectroscopy of Microscopic Samples
CRAIC TimePro™ software is used with CRAIC microspectrometers to measure the kinetic UV-visible-NIR, Raman and fluorescence spectra of microscopic sample areas.SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis solutions, is proud to introduce CRAIC TimePro™ kinetic spectroscopy software. This software package is designed to be used with CRAIC Technology’s microspectrophotometers and their controlling Lambdafire ™ software. CRAIC TimePro™ allows the user to monitor changes in the spectra over time. The most unique feature is that this software will allow users to measure the time dependant changes in full UV-visible-NIR range reflectance, absorbance and even emission spectra of microscopic samples. This will provide a unique and valuable tool for everything from chemistry to biological research.
“CRAIC TimePro™ software adds a powerful and unique feature set to CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers. Now our customers are able to monitor the kinetic variations in samples across the full spectral range of the instrument; from the deep ultraviolet through the visible and into the near infrared regions” says Dr. Paul Martin, president of CRAIC Technologies. “Our engineers worked with our customers to create CRAIC TimePro™. Now CRAIC microspectrophotometer users will be able to measure how the spectral response of microscopic samples changes over time. And with this flexible software, kinetic spectroscopy can be done by UV-visible-NIR absorbance, reflectance or even fluorescence microspectroscopy.”
CRAIC TimePro™ is a plug-in module for CRAIC Technologies Lambdafire™ software…the controlling software for CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers. This user friendly software allows for time dependant spectroscopy by absorbance, reflectance and emission (including fluorescence). Additionally, the software is able to measure the full range spectrum over time in each of these modes and display the results.
For more information on the CRAIC TimePro™ kinetic spectroscopy software and CRAIC Technologies microspectrophotometers, visit microspectra.com.
About CRAIC Technologies: CRAIC Technologies, Inc. is a global technology leader focused on innovations for microscopy and microspectroscopy in the ultraviolet, visible and near-infrared regions. CRAIC Technologies creates cutting-edge solutions, with the very best in customer support, by listening to our customers and implementing solutions that integrate operational excellence and technology expertise. CRAIC Technologies provides answers for customers in forensic sciences, biotechnology, semiconductor, geology, nanotechnology and materials science markets who demand quality, accuracy, precision, speed and the best in customer support.
