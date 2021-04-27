Winnipeg Benefits From Clean Up Initiative; 100 Large Bags of Litter Disposed
Four-year-old Lia, waving, as she and her parents are seen here along the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, with other volunteers from the Church Of Christ, happily doing their part in a two-day INCGiving Clean Up Drive around the city.
Tom Ethans, Take Pride Winnipeg Executive Director, shares a light moment with volunteers from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ. The two organizations worked together on April 10 and 11, 2021, to clean up along the Red River and other areas.
Cleaner streets and healthier surroundings were the results of a two-day clean up drive by members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.WINNIPEG, CANADA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volunteers from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ enthusiastically contributed to a cleaner and healthier Winnipeg by collecting garbage along the Red River, Omand’s Creek, and Maryland’s Street.
Through the Church’s INC Giving Project, a clean up drive was held on April 10 and 11, 2021 in cooperation with Take Pride Winnipeg, a non-profit organization.
Tom Ethans, Take Pride Winnipeg’s Executive Director, expressed his appreciation for the activity saying, “It’s fantastic to see the amount of people that came out to help ... It took a lot of people to get probably over 100 bags of litter and we can now say that area is a little cleaner, not perfect but a little cleaner. We appreciate all the effort that everyone has made.”
He also expressed his gratitude to the INC for how its Christian values motivate the youth to fulfill acts of kindness and volunteering, “That’s so important to get young people to see how they can help and how they can volunteer to make things better.
Onlookers who observed the INC volunteers' efforts in cleaning up the streets, also showed their appreciation by waving as they passed, others even stopping by to say hello and thank you. The Church also hopes that their efforts will encourage others to do the same in their community.
Over the years, the INC in Winnipeg has conducted many acts of service, like these clean up drives— at times in local neighbourhoods or public areas such as The Forks Market and St. James Civic Center.
The INC Giving Project is a project of the Church that encourages volunteers to go into their communities and share their faith through acts of kindness. Through outreach initiatives, community service projects, and philanthropic contributions, volunteers around the world have joined together to make a positive social impact by offering time and resources for the well-being of those in need.
At present, the INC has a strong presence in 158 countries and territories. This Church, led by Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo, constantly holds Aid To Humanity and INC Giving events, extending assistance to community members in need, in the areas of livelihood, health, and hygiene, and most notably in the field of spirituality through the sharing of Bible-based doctrines and teachings in different parts of the globe. These ongoing socio-civic activities aim to forge strong relationships between the INC and its members and their communities.
For more information about the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/
