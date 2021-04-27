Winnipeg Benefits From Clean Up Initiative; 100 Large Bags of Litter Disposed

Four-year-old Lia, waving, as she and her parents are seen here along the Red River in Winnipeg, Manitoba, with other volunteers from the Church Of Christ, happily doing their part in a two-day INCGiving Clean Up Drive around the city.

Tom Ethans, Take Pride Winnipeg Executive Director, shares a light moment with volunteers from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ. The two organizations worked together on April 10 and 11, 2021, to clean up along the Red River and other areas.