Barack Obama ‘appalled by heartbreaking violence’ in Myanmar

“The world’s attention must remain on Myanmar, where I’ve been appalled by heartbreaking violence against civilians and inspired by the nationwide movement that represents the voice of the people,” Obama wrote in a statement released via Twitter.

On February 1, army chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing seized control of the country, detaining government officials including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party had won by a landslide in recent democratic elections, giving it a second term in power.

Since then, junta security forces made up of police, soldiers and elite counterinsurgency troops have embarked on a systematic crackdown against unarmed and peaceful protesters, detaining around 3,000 people and forcing activists into hiding. The military also charged relatives $85 to retrieve the bodies of family members killed in one of the bloody crackdowns.

“The military’s illegitimate and brutal effort to impose its will after a decade of greater…

