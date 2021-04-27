Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss upcoming US-2 project in Bessemer

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss the two-year (2021-22) rebuilding project on US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County. This meeting immediately precedes a regular Bessemer City Council meeting. There will be a short presentation at 5 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period.

WHO: MDOT Crystal Falls Transportation Service Center (TSC) and Superior Region staff City of Bessemer officials Community stakeholders Interested residents and business owners                  

WHEN: Monday, May 3, 2021 5-6 p.m. Central Time

HOW: Click here to join Zoom meeting

To join the meeting by phone: 646-876-9923 Passcode: 857 0980 6381#

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgIp7pkGq

How to attend a live event in Zoom

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: MDOT will be rebuilding US-2 from the Powdermill Creek bridge west of Bessemer to just east of Cedar Avenue on the east side of Bessemer beginning in 2021. The two-year project will combine needed road work and storm sewer improvements with the City of Bessemer's planned $1.6 million project to replace aging city sanitary sewer and water main within the US-2 corridor.

For more information about the project, visit the project website. Throughout work, project detour and closure information will be posted at Michigan.gov/Drive, and will also be shared on social media.

