TDOC Resumes Volunteer Services

NASHVILLE – Recognizing the essential role volunteers play in an individual’s successful return from incarceration, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will resume volunteer services at all facilities and Day Reporting Centers beginning May 1, 2021. There are more than 6,200 volunteers who dedicate their time inside state facilities as mentors, teachers, coaches, artists, and faith-based advisers.

“Because 95% of the people serving time in our facilities will return home one day, the volunteers who help prepare them for successful reentry are integrated into every phase of the rehabilitative process,” Commissioner Tony Parker said. “At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer services were suspended in order to offer an additional layer of protection for staff, inmates, visitors, and volunteers. We are pleased to now be able to return to normal operations.”

Based on guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, volunteers can schedule their visits by contacting their assigned facility. Visitors to all TDOC facilities are asked to follow facility protocols related to COVID-19.

To learn more about Volunteer Opportunities within the Tennessee Department of Correction visit our website at www.tn.gov/correction.